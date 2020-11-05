CNHI

CNH Industrial tops earnings forecasts in Q3 and guides for smaller FY sales drop

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

CNH Industrial posted a higher-than-forecast operating profit in the third quarter and issued guidance for a smaller-than-expected sales decline this year as all its divisions performed ahead of expectations after a COVID-hit first half.

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial CNHI.MI posted a higher-than-forecast operating profit in the third quarter and issued guidance for a smaller-than-expected sales decline this year as all its divisions performed ahead of expectations after a COVID-hit first half.

The Italian-American vehicle and equipment maker said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from industrial activities fell 16% from a year earlier to $238 million.

That compares with a $61 million forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

The maker of farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains said sales from industrial activities would fall between 10% and 15% this year, versus a previous guidance, released in July, for a drop between 15% and 20%.

Milan-listed shares in CNH Industrial extended gains after results were published and were up 3.2% by 1320 GMT.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by James Mackenzie)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNHI NKLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More