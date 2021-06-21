CNH Industrial to buy Raven Industries for $58/share, $2.1 bln enterprise value

Companies
Vehicle maker CNH Industrial said on Monday that it entered a deal to buy 100% of the capital stock of Raven Industries, a U.S.-based company in agriculture technology, for $58 a share and a $2.1 billion enterprise value.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will be funded with available cash on hand of CNH Industrial, which is controlled by Exor EXOR.MI, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family.

