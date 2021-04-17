CNH Industrial Terminates Talks With FAW Jiefang Regarding 'On-Highway Business'

(RTTNews) - CNH Industrial confirmed that it has terminated discussions with FAW Jiefang with regard to the company's On-Highway business, and is continuing to pursue its existing plans for a spin-off of these activities in early 2022.

CNH Industrial said it believes there are significant opportunities to develop its On-Highway business by accelerating the deployment of ever more sustainable transport solutions and infrastructure.

