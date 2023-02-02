CNH Industrial targets Milan delisting by early 2024

MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Farming and construction machine maker CNH CNHI.MI said on Thursday it would drop out of Milan's stock exchange and keep its shares listed only in New York.

The group said its primary plan is to achieve a plain delisting from Milan and do so by early 2024, but did not rule out alternative paths to achieve the same goal, including a corporate reorganisation.

"Concentrating trading in one market will allow for increased liquidity and investor focus, while further simplifying the company profile and compliance requirements," the company said in a statement.

The chief executive of Exor EXOR.AS, CNH's parent company, said last November that going from a double to single listing for the CNH Industrial did not mean taking the firm private.

CNH Industrial, which has had a dual listing for the past decade, is due to report its fourth-quarter results later in the day.

