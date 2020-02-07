CNH Industrial slashes 2020 guidance, shares tumble

Adds detail, background

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial CNHI.MI, CNHI.N cut its forecast for 2020 earnings on Friday, sending shares in the Italian-American machinery maker as much as 5% lower.

The maker of farming machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, said it expected adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78-$0.86 this year.

That is well below the $0.95-$1 the company forecast in September.

It expects net sales of industrial activities to fall "slightly" fall in 2020, after they fell 6% in 2019 to $26.1 billion, slightly below guidance.

The Milan-listed shares were down 4.6% as of 1340 GMT.

Adjusted diluted EPS rose 5% last year to $0.84, at the lower end of the group's guidance of $0.84-$0.88.

CNH Industrial's main shareholder is Exor EXOR.MI, the holding group of Italy's Agnelli family.

Last year CNH announced it would split in two and list its truck, bus and engine division.

It aims to create one company to run agriculture and construction brands such as Case and New Holland and list a separate unit to manage Iveco trucks, Iveco and Heuliez buses and FPT powertrains. It expects to complete the separation by early 2021.

The company said its board had proposed a 2019 dividend of 0.18 euros ($0.20) for each common share, unchanged from the previous year.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Jason Neely)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

