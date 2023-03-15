CNH Industrial sees "transformational" investments in coming months, years

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial CNHI.MI sees major M&A deals ahead as it pursues innovation in farm machinery and construction equipment businesses, the head of its investment arm told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Italian-American vehicle maker aimed at "one or two transformational investments in coming months and years", Michele Lombardi, the group's senior vice-president for Corporate Development & Venture Capital said in an interview.

CNH in 2021 bought U.S. based precision farming equipment maker Raven for $2.1 billion before spinning of its truck-making unit, now separately listed as Iveco Group IVG.MI, at the beginning of last year.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)

