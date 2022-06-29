CNHI

CNH Industrial sees no impact on FY revenue from Ukraine crisis - exec

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Agricultural and construction machine maker CNH Industrial does not see an impact on its full-year revenue from the ongoing war in Ukraine and consequent sanctions on Russia, its head for EMEA region said on Wednesday.

TURIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Agricultural and construction machine maker CNH Industrial CNHI.MI does not see an impact on its full-year revenue from the ongoing war in Ukraine and consequent sanctions on Russia, its head for EMEA region said on Wednesday.

"I can say that missing revenue in Russia and Ukraine is not impacting CNH's revenue for this year," Carlo Alberto Sisto said during a company presentation in Turin.

Sisto said Ukraine and Russia account for around 3% of the group's total sales.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing Federico Maccioni)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNHI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters