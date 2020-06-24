CNH Industrial rethinking Italian plans, unions say

(Adds detail, CNH no comment)

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - Vehicle manufacturer CNH Industrial is reconsidering its plans in Italy after the coronavirus outbreak, trade unions said on Wednesday.

Unions said they were particularly concerned that CNH could revise its plans at a plant in the northern city of Brescia, where the industrial vehicle maker promised new investment, and at a plant in the southern city of Lecce, where orders dropped.

CNH Industrial is questioning "the commitments made with the framework agreement of March 10", the unions said in a statement released after a meeting with the group at the industry ministry.

Unions asked the government to step in and called for an eight-hour strike in July.

CNH Industrial declined to comment.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by David Goodman ) ((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;)) Keywords: CNH INDUSTRIAL BUSINESS PLAN/TRADE UNIONS (UPDATE 1)

