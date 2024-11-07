CNH Industrial reports Q3 EPS 24c, consensus 27c

Reports Q3 revenue $4.65B, consensus $4.58B. “With the current challenging market conditions facing farmers across the globe, CNH is implementing decisions to advance our transformation journey. We have focused on making the Company’s operations more efficient and on being more responsive to our customers’ needs. But dealer inventories remain elevated and will require additional efforts to align with retail demand. As we further adjust production levels while making investments in technology and quality-improving processes, we are positioning ourselves for the long term and cementing our leading position in the industry. We look forward to sharing more details of our strategy at our investor day on May 8, 2025.”

