CNH Industrial reconsidering its plans in Italy, trade unions say

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial is reconsidering its business plan in Italy following the coronavirus outbreak, Italian trade unions said on Wednesday.

Unions said they were concerned that CHN could revise its plans at a plant in the northern city of Brescia, where the industrial vehicle maker promised new investments, and at a plant in the southern city of Lecce, where there was a drop in orders.

CNH Industrial is questioning "the commitments made with the framework agreement of March 10", the unions said in a statement published after a meeting with the group at the industry ministry.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

