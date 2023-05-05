CNH Industrial raises FY revenue guidance but cash flow negative in Q1

By 1155 GMT Milan-listed shares in CNH were down 2%, after initially extending gains following its earnings release.

The company on Friday guided for an increase in its revenue from industrial activities of between 8% and 11% this year, versus a previous forecast of between 6% and 10%.

Like its competitors Deere & Co. DE.N and Caterpillar Inc. CAT.N, CNH's profit margins were propped up by price increases across its machinery segments to help offset inflated input costs and a choppy supply chain.

The company implemented double-digit price hikes over the past two years. That contributed to a 16% increase in net sales for its agriculture equipment segment from the year prior, due to healthy demand in North America for CNH's high horsepower tractors and precision ag equipment.

"North American demand for row crop products is strong. Globally, pricing continues to be resilient, order backlog remains solid and well above 2019 levels," it said in a statement.

CNH's first-quarter earnings beat follows the company's revenue growth of nearly 27% to close out fiscal year 2022, significantly outpacing analyst estimates.

In the first quarter, CNH's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for industrial activities rose 29% to $555 million, slightly topping an analyst consensus from a Reuters poll. Revenue was in line with expectations coming in at $4.78 billion compared to estimates of $4.73 billion.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Jan Harvey, Kirsten Donovan)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.