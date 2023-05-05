CNH Industrial raises FY revenue guidance after Q1 profit beat forecasts

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Agricultural and construction machine maker CNH Industrial CNHI.MI, CNHI.N on Friday raised forecasts for its full-year revenue of industrial activities as operating profit topped expectations in the first quarter.

The Italian American company guided for an increase in its revenue of industrial activities between 8-11% this year, versus a previous forecast of between 6-10%.

Milan-listed shares in CNH Industrial extended gains after results were published and were up 1% by 1135 GMT.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

