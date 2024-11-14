CNH Industrial Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Fall Y/Y

CNH Industrial CNH reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 24 cents, down from 42 cents in the prior-year quarter. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents.



In the third quarter, consolidated revenues declined nearly 22% from the year-ago level to $4.65 billion and missed the consensus mark of $4.77 billion. The company’s net sales from industrial activities came in at $3.99 billion, down 25% due to lower industry demand and dealer inventory management.

Stay up-to-date with the quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

CNH Industrial N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNH Industrial N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNH Industrial N.V. Quote

Segmental Performance

In the third quarter, net sales in the Agriculture segment fell 24% year over year to $3.31 billion due to lower shipment volume. The metric also missed our estimate of $3.46 billion. The segment’s adjusted EBIT came in at $336 million, down 48% year over year due to lower volumes. The figure also missed our estimate of $458.6 million. The adjusted EBIT margin decreased to 10.2% from 14.6%.



The Construction segment’s sales declined 28% year over year to $687 million as a result of lower volume across all regions. The metric also missed our estimate of $748.5 million. Adjusted EBIT came in at $40 million, down 33% year over year due to lower volume and unfavorable net price realization. The figure, however, outpaced our estimate of $27.8 million. The adjusted EBIT margin decreased to 5.8% from 6.3%.



The Financial Services segment’s revenues went up 1% to $659 million, surpassing our estimate of $606.5 million on improved volumes across all regions except EMEA and higher yields in North America. Net income from the segment fell to $78 million from $86 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details

CNH Industrial had cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, significantly down from $4.32 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



The company’s debt totaled $27.3 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, down from $27.33 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



The company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $791 million compared with $232 million reported in the year-ago period.



CNH reported negative free cash flow from industrial activities of $180 million in the quarter compared with negative free cash flow of $127 million in the third quarter of 2023.

CNH Updates Guidance for 2024

For 2024, Agriculture sales are now expected to decrease 22-23% compared with the earlier projected decline of 15-20%. Adjusted EBIT margin for the Agriculture segment is now expected in the band of 10.5-11.5% compared with the previous estimate of 13-14%. For the Construction segment, sales are expected to decline 21-22% year over year compared with a previous projection of a decline of 15-20%. Adjusted EBIT margin for the Construction segment is projected in the range of 5-6%.



The company expects free cash outflow from industrial activities in the range of $100-$300 million against the previous guidance of inflow of $700-$900 million. Adjusted EPS is now expected between $1.05 and $1.15, down from the previous estimate of $1.30-$1.40.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CNH currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are Packaging Corporation of America PKG, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG and Century Aluminum Company CENX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKG’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 7.18% and 4.25%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 34 cents and 51 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APOG’s fiscal 2024 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 6.08%. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved 20 cents each in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CENX’s 2024 earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 746.81%. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 49 cents and $2.35, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.