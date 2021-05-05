CNHI

CNH Industrial posts strong Q1 earnings, shares jump

Contributor
Agnieszka Flak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Industrial vehicle maker CNH Industrial on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected operating profit for the first quarter, helped by strong performance from all its segment, pushing shares up more than 4%.

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Industrial vehicle maker CNH Industrial CNHI.MI on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected operating profit for the first quarter, helped by strong performance from all its segment, pushing shares up more than 4%.

The maker of farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of industrial activities stood at $545 million in the January-March period, compared with a loss of $148 million the previous year and well above a $275 million forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

Consolidated revenues were up 37% to $7.47 billion.

Milan-listed shares in CNH Industrial were up 4.4% by 1212 GMT, making it the biggest gainer on Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9450; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNHI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters