CNH Industrial posts strong Q1 earnings, shares jump

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Industrial vehicle maker CNH Industrial CNHI.MI on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected operating profit for the first quarter, helped by strong performance from all its segment, pushing shares up more than 4%.

The maker of farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of industrial activities stood at $545 million in the January-March period, compared with a loss of $148 million the previous year and well above a $275 million forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

Consolidated revenues were up 37% to $7.47 billion.

Milan-listed shares in CNH Industrial were up 4.4% by 1212 GMT, making it the biggest gainer on Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

