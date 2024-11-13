CNH Industrial up over 5% after Greenlight’s Einhorn touts stock

Shares of CNH Industrial (CNH) are up 56c, or more than 5% to $10.61 in after-hours trading after Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn revealed a new long position in the stock.

