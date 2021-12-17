CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in CNH Industrial's (NYSE:CNHI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on CNH Industrial is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = US$2.7b ÷ (US$48b - US$10b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, CNH Industrial has an ROCE of 7.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

NYSE:CNHI Return on Capital Employed December 17th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CNH Industrial compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CNH Industrial here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

CNH Industrial is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 140% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that CNH Industrial has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for CNH Industrial that we think you should be aware of.

