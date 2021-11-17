CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is CNH Industrial's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that CNH Industrial had US$23.8b in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$6.57b in cash leading to net debt of about US$17.2b.

How Strong Is CNH Industrial's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CNHI Debt to Equity History November 17th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that CNH Industrial had liabilities of US$10.3b due within a year, and liabilities of US$31.1b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$6.57b and US$439.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$34.4b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's massive market capitalization of US$25.4b, we think shareholders really should watch CNH Industrial's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

CNH Industrial's net debt is 4.8 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. However, its interest coverage of 15.5 is very high, suggesting that the interest expense on the debt is currently quite low. Notably, CNH Industrial made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$2.7b in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CNH Industrial can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the last year, CNH Industrial recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 95% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

We feel some trepidation about CNH Industrial's difficulty level of total liabilities, but we've got positives to focus on, too. For example, its interest cover and conversion of EBIT to free cash flow give us some confidence in its ability to manage its debt. We think that CNH Industrial's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for CNH Industrial that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

