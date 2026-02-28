CNH Industrial N.V. (WBAG:CNHI) Price Target Increased by 11.57% to 12.05

The average one-year price target for CNH Industrial N.V. (WBAG:CNHI) has been revised to € 12,05 / share. This is an increase of 11.57% from the prior estimate of € 10,80 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 8,19 to a high of € 17,52 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.87% from the latest reported closing price of € 12,16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,059 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNH Industrial N.V.. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 8.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNHI is 0.33%, an increase of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 1,141,915K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 73,420K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,328K shares , representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 38.00% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 35,220K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,071K shares , representing an increase of 25.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 31,823K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,615K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 12.49% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 31,022K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,424K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 24,928K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,899K shares , representing a decrease of 60.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNHI by 91.63% over the last quarter.

