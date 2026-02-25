CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) Price Target Increased by 10.01% to 14.13

The average one-year price target for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) has been revised to $14.13 / share. This is an increase of 10.01% from the prior estimate of $12.84 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $20.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.83% from the latest reported closing price of $12.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 881 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNH Industrial N.V.. This is an decrease of 168 owner(s) or 16.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNH is 0.27%, an increase of 13.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.28% to 1,044,335K shares. The put/call ratio of CNH is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 73,420K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,328K shares , representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 38.00% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 35,220K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,071K shares , representing an increase of 25.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 31,823K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,615K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 12.49% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 31,022K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,424K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 3.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 28,489K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,507K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNH by 0.57% over the last quarter.

