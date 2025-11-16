CNH Industrial N.V. (BIT:1CNHI) Price Target Decreased by 10.27% to 11.69

The average one-year price target for CNH Industrial N.V. (BIT:1CNHI) has been revised to €11.69 / share. This is a decrease of 10.27% from the prior estimate of €13.02 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €8.62 to a high of €18.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.22% from the latest reported closing price of €8.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,057 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNH Industrial N.V.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CNHI is 0.31%, an increase of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 1,098,976K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 79,328K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,030K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNHI by 19.44% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 39,899K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,657K shares , representing a decrease of 24.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNHI by 89.87% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 32,615K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,951K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNHI by 19.71% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 31,022K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,424K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNHI by 3.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 28,489K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,507K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CNHI by 0.57% over the last quarter.

