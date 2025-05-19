CNH Industrial Inks Deal With Starlink to Expand Farm Connectivity

CNH Industrial N.V. CNH has inked a deal with Starlink, a SpaceX subsidiary, to deliver cutting-edge satellite connectivity to farmers. This collaboration will provide users of CNH’s brands, Case IH, New Holland and STEYR, with reliable and cost-effective high-speed connectivity, even in the most remote rural areas. The enhanced connectivity will support fully connected equipment fleets and improve operational efficiency.



Starlink’s low-latency, dependable satellite network enables CNH’s smart machines to communicate and work together more effectively to boost both productivity and crop yields. It also integrates with CNH’s FieldOps digital platform, allowing customers to access machine data from anywhere, anytime. It supports seamless streaming of data for farm management devices, regardless of location.



Another benefit of Starlink’s fast and reliable transmission technology in farming operations is prescription spraying. In regions like Brazil, where connectivity is limited, logistical challenges might crop up. CNH’s FieldXplorer platform uses AI to analyze drone imagery and generate detailed field maps that distinguish between crops and weeds. With Starlink, this data can now be transmitted almost instantly to generate targeted spraying maps, enabling quicker application of crop protection products and improving weed control and yields.



This partnership reflects CNH’s dedication to providing dependable, customized agricultural solutions and enhancing the reach and impact of precision farming technologies worldwide.



CNH Industrial is advancing in automation, autonomy, digital tech, alternative fuels and electrification to solidify its position in the Precision Technology space. Recent tractor and combine launches, integrated with in-house digital systems, have enhanced its competitive edge. In 2024, about 80% of precision components were developed internally. This is expected to grow in 2025, driven by a wider range of factory-installed solutions and rising adoption of CNH’s proprietary retrofit kits, supporting market share gains and margin improvements.

CNH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CNH Industrial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the industrial product space are AptarGroup, Inc. ATR, Life360, Inc. LIF and IHI Corporation IHICY. ATR, LIF & IHICY sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.86% and 4.08%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 6 cents and 3 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIF’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 25.17% and 500%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 4 cents and 3 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHICY’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 8.83% and 3.28%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have improved 28 cents and 66 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IHI CORP (IHICY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life360, Inc. (LIF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.