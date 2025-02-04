CNH INDUSTRIAL Earnings Results: $CNH Reports Quarterly Earnings

CNH INDUSTRIAL ($CNH) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, missing estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $4,876,000,000, beating estimates of $4,573,161,496 by $302,838,504.

CNH INDUSTRIAL Government Contracts

We have seen $5,643,633 of award payments to $CNH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

