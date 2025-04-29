CNH INDUSTRIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $CNH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CNH INDUSTRIAL ($CNH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,544,207,463 and earnings of $0.10 per share.
CNH INDUSTRIAL Insider Trading Activity
CNH INDUSTRIAL insiders have traded $CNH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GERRIT A. MARX (Chief Executive Officer) sold 320,472 shares for an estimated $3,730,294
- ODDONE INCISA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 32,910 shares for an estimated $383,072
- SUZANNE HEYWOOD sold 24,213 shares for an estimated $281,839
- STEFANO PAMPALONE (See Remarks) sold 12,935 shares for an estimated $150,563
- ROBERTO RUSSO (See Remarks) sold 11,156 shares for an estimated $129,855
- KELLY MANLEY (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,613 shares for an estimated $65,335
- JAY SCHROEDER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,090 shares for an estimated $24,327.
- DOUGLAS MACLEOD (President, Financial Services) sold 1,697 shares for an estimated $19,753
- HUMAYUN CHISHTI (President, Construction) sold 1,132 shares for an estimated $13,176
CNH INDUSTRIAL Government Contracts
We have seen $5,140,168 of award payments to $CNH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- YEAR 1 SUPPORT: $3,246,265
- 8510707568!BELT,POSITIVE DRIVE: $431,076
- PRICED DELIVERY ORDER.: $187,351
- 8510994957!CYLINDER,ACTUATING,: $96,312
- 8510965126!CYLINDER ASSEMBLY,A: $85,844
CNH INDUSTRIAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
CNH INDUSTRIAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 04/22/2025
- Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 04/16/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $17.0 on 12/19/2024
