CNH INDUSTRIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $CNH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CNH INDUSTRIAL ($CNH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,544,207,463 and earnings of $0.10 per share.

CNH INDUSTRIAL Insider Trading Activity

CNH INDUSTRIAL insiders have traded $CNH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERRIT A. MARX (Chief Executive Officer) sold 320,472 shares for an estimated $3,730,294

ODDONE INCISA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 32,910 shares for an estimated $383,072

SUZANNE HEYWOOD sold 24,213 shares for an estimated $281,839

STEFANO PAMPALONE (See Remarks) sold 12,935 shares for an estimated $150,563

ROBERTO RUSSO (See Remarks) sold 11,156 shares for an estimated $129,855

KELLY MANLEY (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,613 shares for an estimated $65,335

JAY SCHROEDER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,090 shares for an estimated $24,327 .

. DOUGLAS MACLEOD (President, Financial Services) sold 1,697 shares for an estimated $19,753

HUMAYUN CHISHTI (President, Construction) sold 1,132 shares for an estimated $13,176

CNH INDUSTRIAL Government Contracts

We have seen $5,140,168 of award payments to $CNH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CNH INDUSTRIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

CNH INDUSTRIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $17.0 on 12/19/2024

