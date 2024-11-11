CNH Industrial downgraded at Northland after ‘disappointing’ Q3 report

As previously reported, Northland downgraded CNH Industrial (CNH) to Market Perform from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $18 after the company reported “disappointing” Q3 results and “again” lowered FY24 guidance. While FY25 guidance was not offered, the firm argues that it is “clear from management commentary” that production hours will be significantly reduced in the first half to bring dealer inventories into alignment.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CNH:
- CNH Industrial price target lowered to $13 from $14 at Baird
- CNH Industrial Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Amid Market Challenges
- DA Davidson analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
- CNH Industrial Faces Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges
- CNH Industrial reports Q3 EPS 24c, consensus 27c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.