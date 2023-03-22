CNH Industrial (CNHI) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed at $14.55, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck, tractor and bus maker had lost 9.23% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

CNH Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 17.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.31 billion, up 14.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $25.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.44% and +10.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CNH Industrial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CNH Industrial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CNH Industrial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.16.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

