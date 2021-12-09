CNH Industrial (CNHI) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed the most recent trading day at $17.83, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck, tractor and bus maker had gained 2.23% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

CNH Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.77 billion, down 8.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $31.91 billion, which would represent changes of +371.43% and +22.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CNH Industrial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CNH Industrial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CNH Industrial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.29.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

