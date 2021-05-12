CNH Industrial (CNHI) Rallies 9% Since Solid Q1 Earnings

CNH Industrial’s CNHI shares have gained 9% since the company announced impressive first-quarter results on May 5, before the opening bell. The firm not just delivered a comprehensive beat, it also swung to net profit from net loss incurred in the comparable year-ago quarter. Investors were also encouraged as CNH Industrial raised 2021 view in anticipation of strong demand across all segments and regions.

The company posted first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 32 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. The bottom line turned around from the year-ago loss of 6 cents a share. Higher-than-anticipated revenues and profits from industrial activities (comprising Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial and Specialty vehicles as well as Powertrain segments) resulted in this outperformance.

For the first quarter, consolidated revenues climbed 36.8% from the year-ago level to $7,473 million and topped the consensus mark of $6,783 million. The company’s net sales for industrial activities came in at $7,043 million, up 41% year on year.

CNH Industrial N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNH Industrial N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNH Industrial N.V. Quote

Segmental Performance

For the March-end quarter, net sales in the Agricultural Equipment segment climbed 35.4% year over year to $3,038 million. The metric also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,023 million. Moreover, the segment’s adjusted EBIT came in at $399 million, jumping from $24 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The upside was driven by higher volumes, positive price realization and favorable mix. The metric also surpassed the consensus mark of $363 million.

The Construction Equipment segment’s sales scaled up 55.5% year over year to $656 million for first-quarter 2021. Revenues from the unit also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $512 million. Adjusted EBIT came in at $25 million versus the loss estimate of $10 million. The metric also turned around from a loss of $83 million incurred in the year-ago period on the back of favorable volume and mix along with positive price realization.

Revenues in Commercial and Specialty vehicles increased 38.8% year on year to $2,805 million, beating the consensus mark of $2,306 million. The segment swung from a loss of 56 million to pretax profit of $76 million for the quarter under review and topped the consensus mark of $58 million. This upside primarily stemmed from positive price realization and higher volumes.

The Powertrain segment’s quarterly revenues jumped 63.9% year over year to $1,234 million. The reported figure also outpaced the consensus estimate of $886 million. Adjusted EBIT was $115 million, up a whopping 270% year over year, thanks to favorable volume mix.

The Financial Services segment revenues dropped 8.4% year over year to $448 million for the first quarter due to a decline in off-lease equipment sales and lower average portfolio in North America. The reported figure also missed the consensus mark of $499 million. Net income from the segment rose 13.7% from the prior-year quarter to $91 million on the back of lower risk costs and favorable retail margin in North America.

Financial Details

CNH Industrial had cash and cash equivalents of $7,059 million as of Mar 31, 2021 compared with $8,785 million on Dec 31, 2020. The company’s debt decreased to $23,805 million as of Mar 31, 2021 from $26,053 million at 2020-end. The firm had available liquidity of $13,886 million as of Mar 31, 2021 compared with $15,871 million on Dec 31, 2020. Free cash flow (FCF) from industrial activities was negative $371 million for the quarter under review.

2021 View

CNH Industrial — which shares space with auto biggies like Stellantis STLA, Daimler AG DDAIF and Volkswagen VWAGY — now expects net sales from industrial activities (including currency-translation effects) for 2021 to increase 14-18% year over year, up from the prior guided range of 8-12%. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company envisions FCF from industrial activities for the ongoing year within $0.6-$1 billion, higher than the previous forecast of $0.4-$0.8 billion. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Stellantis N.V. (STLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.