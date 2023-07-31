CNH Industrial (CNHI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

CNH Industrial CNHI delivered second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents, which increased from 43 cents in the prior-year quarter and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents.



In the second quarter, consolidated revenues rose 8% from the year-ago level to $6,567 million. The company’s net sales from industrial activities came in at $5,954 million, up 6%, led by favorable pricing. However, the metric lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,781 million.

Segmental Performance

In the June quarter, net sales in the Agricultural segment grew 4% year over year to $4,890 million thanks to favorable price realization. But the metric missed our estimate of $5,129 million due to low demand for tractors. The segment’s adjusted EBIT came in at $821 million, jumping 23.8% year over year and outpacing our estimate of $734 million. The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 16.8% from 14% due to favorable pricing and improved mix.



The Construction segment’s sales grew 19% year over year to $1,064 million in the quarter, led by favorable price realization and improved volume and mix in North America. The metric also surpassed our estimate of $1,008 million. Adjusted EBIT came in at $72 million, gaining 111.8% on favorable volume and a positive price realization. The figure also surpassed the our estimate of $27.3 million. The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 6.8% from 3.8%.



The Financial Services segment’s revenues went up 28% to $603 million, topping our estimate of $578.4 million on improved volumes and better base rates across all regions. Net income from the segment declined 1.1% to $94 million due to high-risk costs and margin compression in North America in the quarter under review.

Financial Details

CNH Industrial had cash and cash equivalents of $3,194 million as of Jun 30, 2023, down from $4,376 million as of Dec 31, 2022. The company’s debt totaled $24,870 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, up from $22,962 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



The company’s net cash, used by operating activities, was $139 million, down from $271 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow from industrial activities was $386 million in the quarter versus free cash flow of $404 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Reaffirmed Guidance 2023

For Industrial activities, sales are expected to increase year over year in the band of 8-11%. The projections for free cash flow from industrial activities are in the range of $1.3-$1.5 billion. R&D expenses and capex projections are pegged at $1.6 billion. SG&A expenses are expected to grow by no more than 5% vs 2022.

