CNH Industrial (CNHI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Declares $300M Buyback

CNH Industrial CNHI posted second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents, which increased 16.2% from 37 cents in the prior-year quarter and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. Higher-than-anticipated revenues across the Agricultural Equipment and the Financial Services segments resulted in this outperformance.



In the second quarter, consolidated revenues rose 18% from the year-ago level to $6,082 million and topped the consensus mark of $5,859 million. The company’s net sales for industrial activities came in at $5,613 million, up 18%, led by favorable pricing.

Segmental Performance

In the June quarter, net sales in the Agricultural Equipment segment jumped 19% year over year to $4,722 million due to a favorable price realization and mix mainly driven by the North America and South America regions. The metric also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,454 million. The segment’s adjusted EBIT came in at $663 million, rising 13.9% year over year and driven by higher gross profit and topping the consensus mark of $631 million. The adjusted EBIT margin however, decreased to 14% from 14.7% amid increased selling, general & administrative (SG&A) and research & development (R&D).



The Construction Equipment segment’s sales grew 10% year over year to $891 million in the quarter, led by price realization and contribution from the Sampierana business. But, revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $892 million. Adjusted EBIT came in at $34 million, gaining 41.2% on the back of favorable volume and a positive price realization. Nonetheless, the figure nominally lagged the consensus mark of $34.16 million. The adjusted EBIT margin fell to 3.8% from 3% in the year-ago quarter amid unfavorable fixed costs absorption and higher freight and raw material costs.



The Financial Services segment revenues went up 20% to $471 million and topped the consensus mark of $427 million on higher used equipment sales, base rates in South America and average portfolios across all regions. Net income from the segment jumped 11.8% to $95 million.

Financial Details

CNH Industrial had cash and cash equivalents of $2,855 million as of Jun 30, 2022, down from $5,044 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The company’s debt totaled $20,817 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022, down from $20,897 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The firm had available liquidity of $8,795 million as of Jun 30, 2022.



CNH Industrial’s net cash used in operating activities was $271 million against net cash of $999 million provided by operating activities in the previous-year quarter. Free cash flow from industrial activities was $404 million in the quarter.



During the quarter, the company received proceeds of $350 million for the sale of the Raven Engineered Films Division. Also, it approved a $300 million share buyback program to be launched at the completion of the existing $100 million program.

2022 Guidance

CNH Industrial has revised its estimates for net sales from industrial activities (including currency-translation effects) for 2022. Sales are now expected to increase year over year in the band of 12-14% instead of 10-14% guided earlier. Its projections for free cash flow remains unchanged and it continues to expect to generate more than $1 billion in free cash flow from industrial activities in 2022. R&D expenses and capex projections also remain the same at around $1.4 billion. SG&A expenses remain projected at lower or equal to 7.5% of net sales.

