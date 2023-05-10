CNH Industrial (CNHI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

CNH Industrial CNHI delivered first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents, which increased from 28 cents in the prior-year quarter and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. Higher-than-anticipated revenues across the Agricultural and Financial Services segments resulted in this outperformance.



In the first quarter, consolidated revenues rose 15% from the year-ago level to $5,342 million, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,146 million. The company’s net sales from industrial activities came in at $4,776 million, up 14.3%, led by higher volumes and favorable pricing.

Segmental Performance

In the December quarter, net sales in the Agricultural segment grew 16% year over year to $3,927 million due to higher volumes, favorable price realization and an improved mix. The metric also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,826 million. The segment’s adjusted EBIT came in at $570 million, jumping 33.8% year over year and rising from the consensus mark of $533 million. The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 14.5% from 12.6%.



The Construction segment’s sales grew 6% year over year to $849 million in the quarter, led by favorable price realization and improved volume and mix in Europe and North America. However, revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $862 million. Adjusted EBIT came in at $44 million, gaining 37.5% on favorable volume and a positive price realization. The figure also surpassed the consensus mark of $34.17 million. The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 5.2% from 4%.



The Financial Services segment’s revenues went up 18% to $549 million, topping the consensus mark of $504 million on improved volumes and better base rates. Net income from the segment declined 4.9% to $78 million due to high labor costs and margin compression in North America in the quarter under review.

Financial Details

CNH Industrial had cash and cash equivalents of $3,213 million as of Mar 31, 2023, down from $4,376 million as of Dec 31, 2022. The company’s debt totaled $23,552 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, up from $22,962 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



CNH Industrial’s net cash, provided by operating activities was $701 million, down from $887 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow from industrial activities was $673 million in the quarter versus FCF of $1,059 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Revised Guidance 2023

For 2023, sales are expected to increase year over year in the band of 8-11%, up from the previous guidance of 6-10%. The projections for free cash flow from industrial activities are in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion. R&D expenses and capex projections stand at around $1.6 billion. SG&A expenses are expected to grow by no more than 5% vs 2022.

