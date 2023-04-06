CNH Industrial (CNHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed at $13.86, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck, tractor and bus maker had lost 16.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CNH Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2023. On that day, CNH Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.29 billion, up 13.79% from the prior-year quarter.

CNHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $25.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.44% and +10.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CNH Industrial should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower within the past month. CNH Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CNH Industrial has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.1 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.84.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

