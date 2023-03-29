CNH Industrial (CNHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed at $15.05, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck, tractor and bus maker had lost 9.96% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

CNH Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CNH Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.31 billion, up 14.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $25.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.44% and +10.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CNH Industrial should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CNH Industrial is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, CNH Industrial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.71. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.82.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.