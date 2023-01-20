CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed the most recent trading day at $17.02, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck, tractor and bus maker had gained 5.02% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CNH Industrial as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, up 44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.31 billion, down 30.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CNH Industrial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower. CNH Industrial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CNH Industrial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.75, which means CNH Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.