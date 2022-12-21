CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.21, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck, tractor and bus maker had gained 2.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 13.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CNH Industrial as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CNH Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.29 billion, down 30.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $22.9 billion, which would represent changes of +8.89% and -31.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CNH Industrial should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CNH Industrial is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CNH Industrial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.75, so we one might conclude that CNH Industrial is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

