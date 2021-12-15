CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed the most recent trading day at $17.53, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck, tractor and bus maker had lost 7.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 7.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.83%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CNH Industrial as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CNH Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.77 billion, down 8.63% from the prior-year quarter.

CNHI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $31.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +371.43% and +22.6%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CNH Industrial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CNH Industrial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CNH Industrial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.83, so we one might conclude that CNH Industrial is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

