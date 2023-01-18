CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed at $17.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck, tractor and bus maker had gained 6.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CNH Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, up 44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.31 billion, down 30.47% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CNH Industrial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower within the past month. CNH Industrial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CNH Industrial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.59. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.85.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.