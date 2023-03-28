CNH Industrial (CNHI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed at $14.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the truck, tractor and bus maker had lost 9.6% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CNH Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 17.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.31 billion, up 14.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $25.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.44% and +10.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CNH Industrial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CNH Industrial currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CNH Industrial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.83, which means CNH Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CNHI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

