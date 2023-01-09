CNH Industrial (CNHI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CNH Industrial (CNHI) closed at $16.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the truck, tractor and bus maker had gained 4.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 20.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.03%.

CNH Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CNH Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.29 billion, down 30.62% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CNH Industrial should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CNH Industrial is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, CNH Industrial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.75.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

