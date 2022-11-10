CNH Industrial (CNHI) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups Sales View

CNH Industrial CNHI posted third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents, which increased from 36 cents in the prior-year quarter and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. Higher-than-anticipated revenues across the Agricultural and the Financial Services segments resulted in this outperformance.

In the third quarter, consolidated revenues rose 23.9% from the year-ago level to $5,881 million and topped the consensus mark of $5,327 million. The company’s net sales from industrial activities came in at $5,396 million, up 24.4%, led by favorable pricing.

Segmental Performance

In the September quarter, net sales in the Agricultural segment grew 26% year over year to $4,501 million due to a favorable price realization and improved mix, mainly driven by the North America and South America regions. The metric also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,060 million. The segment’s adjusted EBIT came in at $666 million, jumping 60.4% year over year and topping the consensus mark of $529 million. The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 14.8% from 11.6%.

The Construction segment’s sales grew 16% year over year to $895 million in the quarter, led by price realization and contribution from the Sampierana business. But revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $844 million. Adjusted EBIT came in at $24 million, gaining 14.3% on the back of favorable volume and a positive price realization. Nonetheless, the figure lagged the consensus mark of $35 million. The adjusted EBIT margin was the same as the prior-year level of 2.7%.

The Financial Services segment revenues went up 19% to $482 million and topped the consensus mark of $460 million on higher used equipment sales, improved volumes and better base rates across all regions, especially in South America. Net income from the segment declined 10.4% to $86 million in the quarter under review.

Financial Details

CNH Industrial had cash and cash equivalents of $3,154 million as of Sep 30, 2022, down from $5,044 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The company’s debt totaled $20,922 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022, up from $20,897 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The firm had available liquidity of $8,645 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

CNH Industrial’s net cash provided by operating activities was $272 million, down from $673 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow from industrial activities was $202 million in the quarter versus negative FCF of $70 million in the third quarter of 2021.

CNH Industrial currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

2022 Guidance

CNH Industrial revised its estimates for net sales from industrial activities (including currency-translation effects) for 2022. Sales are now expected to increase year over year in the band of 16-18% instead of 12-14% guided earlier. Its projections for free cash flow remain unchanged. The company continues to expect to generate more than $1 billion in free cash flow from industrial activities in 2022. R&D expenses and capex projections also remain the same at around $1.4 billion. SG&A expenses continue to be projected at lower than 7.5% of net sales.

Peer Releases

