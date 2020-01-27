CNH Industrial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CNHI

In trading on Monday, shares of CNH Industrial NV (Symbol: CNHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.34, changing hands as low as $9.84 per share. CNH Industrial NV shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNHI's low point in its 52 week range is $8.53 per share, with $11.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.87.

