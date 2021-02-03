CNH Industrial beats Q4 earnings forecasts, sees strong 2021

Adds details from statement

MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial CNHI.MI said on Wednesday its operating profit rose 73% in the fourth quarter of last year, topping estimates, as the group performed well in all business segments and it predicted continued strength this year.

The maker of farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for its industrial activities were $520 millions in the October-December period, well above the $352 million forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

Chief Executive Scott Wine, who started in the job in January after taking over from Chairman Suzanne Heywood, said CNH Industrial was poised to deliver "a strong 2021".

"We are ready to perform, our dealer network is healthy and hungry and in most segments our customers are displaying solid demand," he said in a statement.

The group guided for a rebound in its net sales from industrial activities between 8%-12% this year, after a 7% decrease in 2020.

Shares in CNH Industrial extended gains, up 3.3% by 1355 GMT, after results were announced, outperforming the Milan blue-chip index FTSE MIB .FTMIB.

The board proposed a 0.11 euro per share dividend on last year's results, worth a total of approximately 150 million euros ($180 million), CNH Industrial said.

($1 = 0.8325 euros)

