CNH Industrial beats profit estimates in Q2 but sees bleaker outlook

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Agricultural and construction machine maker CNH Industrial CNHI.MI on Friday beat estimates after reporting a 14% rise in its industrial operating profit in the second quarter, but said it anticipated a more complicated outlook.

The company said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of industrial activities stood at $654 million in the April-June period. That topped a $605 million forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

"We expect to meet our full year guidance, but anticipate a decidedly less advantageous climate for the next several quarters," Chief Executive Scott Wine said in a statement.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.