US Markets
CNHI

CNH Industrial beats profit estimates in Q2 but sees bleaker outlook

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Agricultural and construction machine maker CNH Industrial on Friday beat estimates after reporting a 14% rise in its industrial operating profit in the second quarter, but said it anticipated a more complicated outlook.

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Agricultural and construction machine maker CNH Industrial CNHI.MI on Friday beat estimates after reporting a 14% rise in its industrial operating profit in the second quarter, but said it anticipated a more complicated outlook.

The company said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of industrial activities stood at $654 million in the April-June period. That topped a $605 million forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

"We expect to meet our full year guidance, but anticipate a decidedly less advantageous climate for the next several quarters," Chief Executive Scott Wine said in a statement.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNHI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular