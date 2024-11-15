CNH Global NV call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in CNH Global NV with 1,916 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 8 points to 40.36%. Dec-24 12.5 calls and Jun-25 12.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on February 13th.
