CNH does not plan to reduce operations in Italy - paper

Maria Pia Quaglia Reuters
MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial CNHI.MI does not plan to downsize operations in Italy, the head of the Italian-American vehicle maker was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Chief Executive Scott Wine also told daily La Repubblica Italy was a reliable country to invest in.

"When there will be plant upgrades or (a new) technology, Italy will be one of the first markets to have them," Wine said.

CNH, which houses brands such as Case and New Holland, is controlled by Exor NV EXOR.MI, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

