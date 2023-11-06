CNH (CNHI) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, CNH Industrial (CNHI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.32 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CNH metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net Sales' should arrive at $5.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities' to come in at $5.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Finance, interest and other income' reaching $571.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture' will likely reach $4.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction' to reach $981.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Financial Services' will reach $550.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Construction' stands at $51.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities' will reach $711.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $670 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Agriculture' at $711.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $666 million.



CNH shares have witnessed a change of -1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CNHI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.