CNH (CNHI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, CNH Industrial (CNHI) reported revenue of $5.34 billion, up 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.15 billion, representing a surprise of +3.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CNH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture : $3.93 billion versus $3.83 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $3.93 billion versus $3.83 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction : $849 million compared to the $861.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $849 million compared to the $861.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Financial Services : $549 million versus $504.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.

: $549 million versus $504.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change. Revenues- Eliminations : -$40 million compared to the -$3.89 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: -$40 million compared to the -$3.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Total Industrial Activities : $4.83 billion versus $4.73 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $4.83 billion versus $4.73 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Finance, interest and other income : $566 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $544.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.

: $566 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $544.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%. Revenues- Net Sales : $4.78 billion versus $4.71 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

: $4.78 billion versus $4.71 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change. Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Agriculture : $570 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $533.12 million.

: $570 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $533.12 million. Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities : $555 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $524.71 million.

: $555 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $524.71 million. Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Unallocated items, eliminations and other : -$59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$35.72 million.

: -$59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$35.72 million. Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Construction: $44 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $34.17 million.

Shares of CNH have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.