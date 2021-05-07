CNH (CNHI) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $16.37 in the previous session. CNH Industrial N.V. has gained 27% since the start of the year compared to the -1.7% move for the Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the -5.5% return for the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 5, 2021, CNH reported EPS of $0.32 versus consensus estimate of $0.15 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 10.18%.

For the current fiscal year, CNH is expected to post earnings of $0.9 per share on $29.81 billion in revenues. This represents a 221.43% change in EPS on a 14.53% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.11 per share on $31.43 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 23.18% and 5.43%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

CNH may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

CNH has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 14.2X versus its peer group's average of 6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, CNH currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if CNH meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though CNH shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does CNH Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CNH have been moving higher, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also looking good, including Volkswagen (VWAGY), Daimler (DDAIF), and Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 47% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CNH, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

