CNH (CNH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, CNH Industrial (CNH) reported revenue of $4.8 billion, up 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +18.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Agriculture Sales- North America : $1.23 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.

: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year. Agriculture Sales- Europe, Middle East and Africa : $1.36 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $1.36 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Agriculture Sales- South America : $346 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $456.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27%.

: $346 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $456.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27%. Construction Sales- Asia Pacific : $43 million versus $49.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.2% change.

: $43 million versus $49.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.2% change. Construction Sales- North America : $468 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $461.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%.

: $468 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $461.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%. Revenues- Net Sales : $4.14 billion versus $4.08 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

: $4.14 billion versus $4.08 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Revenues- Finance, interest and other income : $660 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $660.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

: $660 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $660.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%. Revenues- Agriculture : $3.28 billion compared to the $3.25 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

: $3.28 billion compared to the $3.25 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Revenues- Construction : $866 million compared to the $856.7 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.

: $866 million compared to the $856.7 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year. Revenues- Financial Services : $656 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $667.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

: $656 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $667.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%. Revenues- Total Industrial Activities : $4.17 billion versus $4.1 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.

: $4.17 billion versus $4.1 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Revenues- Eliminations and other: $-20 million versus $2.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -500% change.

Here is how CNH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for CNH here>>>

Shares of CNH have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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