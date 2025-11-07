CNH (CNH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, CNH Industrial (CNH) reported revenue of $4.4 billion, down 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion, representing a surprise of +2.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -38.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Agriculture Sales- North America : $1 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.7% change.

: $1 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.7% change. Agriculture Sales- Europe, Middle East and Africa : $1.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $908.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.

: $1.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $908.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%. Agriculture Sales- South America : $513 million compared to the $553.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.

: $513 million compared to the $553.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year. Construction Sales- Asia Pacific : $42 million versus $40.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $42 million versus $40.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Construction Sales- North America : $400 million compared to the $329.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.

: $400 million compared to the $329.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year. Construction Sales- Europe, Middle East and Africa : $191 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $150.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.5%.

: $191 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $150.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.5%. Revenues- Net Sales : $3.7 billion versus $3.65 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.

: $3.7 billion versus $3.65 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change. Revenues- Finance, interest and other income : $697 million versus $660.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.

: $697 million versus $660.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction : $739 million compared to the $654.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

: $739 million compared to the $654.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year. Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture : $2.96 billion compared to the $2.97 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.

: $2.96 billion compared to the $2.97 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year. Revenues- Total Industrial Activities : $3.74 billion compared to the $3.65 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.

: $3.74 billion compared to the $3.65 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year. Revenues- Financial Services: $684 million versus $659.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

Here is how CNH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of CNH have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

