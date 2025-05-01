CNH (CNH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CNH Industrial (CNH) reported $3.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.6%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CNH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture : $2.58 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.5%.

: $2.58 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.5%. Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction : $591 million compared to the $624.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year.

: $591 million compared to the $624.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year. Revenues- Net Sales : $3.17 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.2%.

: $3.17 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.2%. Revenues- Finance, interest and other income : $656 million versus $660.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.

: $656 million versus $660.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change. Revenues- Financial Services : $651 million versus $635.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.

: $651 million versus $635.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change. Revenues- Total Industrial Activities : $3.20 billion compared to the $3.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.3% year over year.

: $3.20 billion compared to the $3.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.3% year over year. Revenues- Eliminations : -$25 million compared to the $1.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.5% year over year.

: -$25 million compared to the $1.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37.5% year over year. Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Agriculture : $139 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $143.03 million.

: $139 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $143.03 million. Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Construction : $14 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.91 million.

: $14 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.91 million. Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Unallocated items, eliminations and other : -$52 million compared to the -$54.20 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: -$52 million compared to the -$54.20 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities: $101 million compared to the $83.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of CNH have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

